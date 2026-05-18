DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are stepping up patrols following the shooting of a teenager in downtown Detroit during a so-called "teen takeover". Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison tells 7 News Detroit that the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. last night on Liberty Street, near Grand River.

Two large groups of teens came together, a fight broke out, and that's when someone fired multiple shots. The 14-year-old was shot in the chest but is expected to recover.

Watch Ryan Marshall's report below

Teen shot in downtown Detroit, DPD stepping up patrols for teen takeovers

Detroit Police responded to the shots fired just before 10 p.m. last night. It all happened at the corner where Library and Farmer Streets intersect with East Grand River. That intersection is between Woodward and Gratiot Avenue, just blocks away from Grand Circus Park in Downtown Detroit.

Two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody following the shooting. Police also say they recovered the gun they believe was used in the shooting.

Last night, there were hundreds of teens in downtown Detroit as part of a teen takeover.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said they're stepping up patrols in light of the recent takeovers.

WXYZ

“In the downtown area, it was over 60 juveniles that we did detain. And so, we’re gonna continue that. We’re gonna hold parents accountable as well. And, we will be increasing our enforcement efforts in an effort to keep everyone safe in the City of Detroit," Chief Bettison said.

Chief Bettison also reminded people that there is a 10 p.m. curfew for everyone 15 and under, with that curfew extending to 11 p.m. for 16 and 17-year-olds. Detroit Police will continue to heavily enforce those curfews.

