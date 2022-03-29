Teen shot while walking home from school in Warren, police say

(WXYZ) — Warren police said an 18-year-old was injured in a shooting while walking home from school on Tuesday.

Police say another teen shot him in the left leg — and that the suspect and victim knew each other and did not get along.

According to police, three teens, including the suspected shooter, are now in custody.

An elementary school in the area was briefly placed on lockdown, according to officials.

The victim is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

