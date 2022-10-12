Teen suing Warren Police Department for $20M, alleging excessive force

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tyler Wade consoled his mother as video from a June incident with Warren police played on a monitor during a press conference at The Cochran Firm Detroit Wednesday.

Bianca Wade told news media, "When I first saw the initial video, I saw his hands were up. So, I knew he did exactly what I taught him to do, and for him to still be beat like that was unnecessary, uncalled for and it hurts."

Tyler Wade said, "I don't even like leaving the house anymore to be honest."

Attorney James King walked news media through the body camera footage worn by Warren police officers that day.

“The car is idle. The officer is ordering Tyler to have his hands up. Tyler’s hands are up," King pointed out.

It was the end of a chase. After an officer pinned the driver's side door, officers pulled 17-year-old Tyler Wade from a vehicle they say was stolen. He was pulled out over the front passenger's seat.

King said his client complied the whole time.

“Once Tyler is on the ground, these officers begin to brutally attack him. One of these officers punches Tyler in the face and head nine times, stops and then hits him again," the attorney explained.

Tyler Wade choked up while watching the video.

King says an officer can clearly be seen stomping Tyler. When EMTs arrived, Tyler Wade’s attorney says officers lied about caused the blood and bruises on his face.

"I'm just trying to identify what he may have hit his head on for assessment purposes," the EMT said.

The officer responded, "We did have to put him to the ground because he was resisting."

King said his client suffered "a concussion, permanent scaring, constant headaches, PTSD. He has braces knocked out, ruptured blood vessels in his eyes, blurred vision and doctors have said he could lose the vision in one of his eyes.”

The attorney said Tyler Wade ended up pleading no contest to receiving stolen property and fleeing the police. But he says the reason for the police interaction doesn’t warrant the use of force.

They’re suing the Warren Police Department for $20 million for physical and emotional pain and suffering.

King said he wants the officers involved to be fired.

Associate attorney Sahar Faraz said, “Although this is common to people who look like Tyler, it is no longer tolerated or no longer occurs in a vacuum.”

7 Action News reached out to Warren Police Department for comment. Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said his department has not been served with the lawsuit. So, he said he has no comment until he’s had an opportunity to review it.