DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A teenager is dead after a shooting inside a home on Detroit's west side Saturday afternoon, and police are searching for the person responsible.

Detroit police say the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. in the area of Patton and Dover on the city's west side. Officers responding to the scene found a teenage victim who had been shot and killed.

"It appears that he is a young male, 17 or 18 years old," said Detroit Police Captain Michael DiCicco.

WATCH 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock's story in the media player below:

Teenager killed in shooting inside Detroit home

Police say the shooting happened inside a residence.

"It was seemingly inside the residence, so shouldn't be any danger to the public that we expect," DiCicco said.

As of Saturday evening, no suspect had been taken into custody.

"We don't have any suspects right now, but our investigators are at the scene. They're canvassing for video, speaking to a few of the neighbors and potential witnesses," DiCicco said.

Police also had part of the area near Braile and Patton blocked off during the investigation. Authorities have not said how that location may be connected to the shooting scene.

Members of Ceasefire Detroit, a community violence intervention organization, also responded to the scene.

"We are an emergency response team and we're here to bring resources and information, and basically console and calm the scene," said Tamara Smith with Ceasefire Detroit.

Smith called the fatal shooting a tragedy and shared this message for the community.

"This is once again a festive time of year, supposedly about families gathering, holiday time, Thanksgiving approaching, school break," Smith said. "Children are getting ready to be out to be with their families, to rest. Now, we have a family who is planning a funeral for a minor."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.