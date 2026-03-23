Jewish Federation of Detroit provides $1 million for security upgrades following Temple Israel attack

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Jewish community in Southeast Michigan is making a major investment in security to face ongoing threats as healing continues after a recent violent attack at Temple Israel.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Jewish Federation provides $1 million for local synagogue security

The Jewish Federation of Detroit is making $1 million available through private donations to provide grants to more than 50 Jewish organizations.

I talked with Steve Ingber, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Detroit, and Rabbi Asher Lopatin of Kehillat Etz Chayim Synagogue in Oak Park today about where their needs are greatest and how the funding can help.

Ingber met with me to discuss how private donations to their organization are funding security enhancements, including training, technology, and more security officers.

"If we can make one synagogue or temple safer, we can make them all safer. We’ll continue to do that. This grant will go to over 50 organizations in southeast Michigan," Ingber said. "And if we have to raise more money, we’ll go out and raise more money."

WXYZ-TV

Outside his synagogue in Oak Park, Lopatin said no community should have to plan for the unthinkable, yet that is exactly what he and many others have now been made to do. After the violent attack at Temple Israel, his congregation and dozens of others have again examined their own security plans to face threats.

"Yesterday, we had a service in the morning with 15 people," Lopatin said. "We have guards during services, but we have so many different services during the week. Sometimes they’re small, and you wonder if we have money to invest in someone standing outside or keeping us safe."

WXYZ-TV

Lopatin is deeply grateful for the extra funding, which he said can help keep daily events safe for gatherings of all sizes.

"For smaller events to make sure everyone feels safe, and no one feels that could take us on," Lopatin said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Rabbi Asher Lopatin talks about security

FULL INTERVIEW: Rabbi Asher Lopatin talks about security

Aaron Gross, a Jewish community member, said seeing a vital layer of additional protection is crucial toward supporting houses of worship of all sizes. He added that clergy, children, and teachers must feel safe to live a Jewish life.

"We want to be as welcoming as possible and everyone to come and never hesitate coming," Lopatin said.

The $1 million investment is on top of millions already being spent on security for Jewish organizations across Southeast Michigan. Ingber is also working with other Jewish leaders to lobby for more funding from Washington.

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