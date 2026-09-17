Temple Israel reopens in West Bloomfield six months after March 12 attack

Temple Israel in West Bloomfield has reopened following a terrorist attack that targeted the synagogue six months ago.

On March 12, a man deliberately rammed his truck into the building, barely missing children and teachers in the early childhood rooms. The FBI classified the attack as Hezbollah-inspired terrorism.

"It is absolutely amazing to be back in our sacred space," Rabbi Josh Bennett said.

The reopening fell on one of the holiest days of the Jewish calendar: Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. It also coincided with the 25th anniversary of September 11.

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Rabbi Bennett said the entire sanctuary was packed last Friday — not only with temple members, but also with members of the Chaldean community.

"When we witness members of the Chaldean community who helped us by being present on the day and then who came into our sanctuary just to worship with us are the key to the future," Bennett said.

During the Rosh Hashanah service, the temple honored and thanked its security guards on the bimah as some held Torahs. Among those honored were the four security guards who were inside the building on March 12, including the temple's director of security, Danny Phillips, who was injured when the attacker rammed his vehicle into the building.

"What happened in that moment was incredible. The entire community stood. It was a standing ovation of joy and celebration for people who have really given themselves to us and committed themselves to safety of Temple Israel," Bennett said.

Rachel Levine, director of the Early Childhood Center, was moved by the moment.

"When the security guards were carrying the Torahs in, that was my first big cry in a long time," Levine said.

Levine and Assistant Director Abby Johnson said students were back in the classroom on September 8.

"I didn't know if would be able to believe it, until we were in, and it's beautiful and it's happy. I feel great. We feel great," Levine said.

"It's very healing to see the kids, run through the hallways, smiling, and laughing like they never left," Johnson said.

For Rabbi Bennett, the reopening carries a deeper meaning.

"For us, this is a story of survival. This is a story of Jewish people hood that has for thousands of years faced challenging moments and come back with vibrancy, resilience, and I think what's most important for us today, is with a sense of peace for the future," Bennett said.

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