Temple Israel shares photographs of attack aftermath from inside building

(WXYZ) — Temple Israel shared photographs on social media on Thursday showing the devastation inside the building in the aftermath of the March 12 attack in West Bloomfield Township.

The images, taken by Emily Elconin, show charred pictures and walls in the hallway, broken glass and debris, and food still sitting out on kids' tables.

Emily Elconin Temple Israel, courtesy: Emily Elconin

Along with the photographs, Temple Israel shared this message on social:

"We have chosen thus far not to make public photos of the devastation of our building. This week, several videos and photos have made their way into the media, which have caused considerable harm to the survivors of last week's attack. Today, we are sharing some images taken by our friend, Emily Elconin, to take back control of our narrative. We share these images because our community deserves to see our building through eyes of love, not through the lens of spectacle. This is our sacred space, and we will be the ones to tell its story.

To support Temple Israel’s rebuilding efforts, click to http://temple-israel.org/."

Rabbi Josh Bennett gave permission to 7 News Detroit to share the photographs.

You can view the rest of them below:

Emily Elconin Temple Israel, courtesy: Emily Elconin

Emily Elconin Temple Israel, courtesy: Emily Elconin

Emily Elconin Temple Israel, courtesy: Emily Elconin

Emily Elconin Temple Israel, courtesy: Emily Elconin

Law enforcement officials are planning a news conference for 2 p.m. today. You can watch the update streaming on WXYZ.com.

Related Coverage: West Bloomfield dispatchers describe initial moments of Temple Israel attack response