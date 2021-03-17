Menu

Tesla vehicle on autopilot crashes into Michigan State Police patrol car

Michigan State Police
Posted at 2:00 PM, Mar 17, 2021
(WXYZ) — A Tesla vehicle operating on autopilot crashed into a Michigan State Police patrol car in Eaton County.

On March 17 at 1:12 a.m., police say troopers from the Lansing Post were investigating a traffic crash involving a car and a deer on I-96 near Waverly Road.

Police say that while troopers were investigating the crash with their emergency lights on, a Tesla on autopilot struck the patrol car.

No one involved was injured in the incident, police say. The driver of the Tesla, a 22-year-old man from Lansing, was issued citations for failure to move over and DWLS.

On March 16, a Detroit man was charged in an injury crash that occurred on March 11 involving a Tesla and a semitrailer. The incident is being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as Tesla has had previous crash incidents involving its autopilot system.

However, it's still unclear if the driver in the crash on March 11 was using autopilot at the time of the crash.

