Tesla vehicle on autopilot crashes into Michigan State Police patrol car

(WXYZ) — A Tesla vehicle operating on autopilot crashed into a Michigan State Police patrol car in Eaton County.

🚨PATROL CAR STRUCK🚨: On 3/17 at 1:12 am, troopers from the Lansing Post investigating a car vs deer traffic crash on I-96 near Waverly Rd in Eaton County. While investigating that crash with their emergency lights on, a Tesla on autopilot strikes the patrol car. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 17, 2021

On March 17 at 1:12 a.m., police say troopers from the Lansing Post were investigating a traffic crash involving a car and a deer on I-96 near Waverly Road.

RELATED: Detroit man charged in injury crash involving Tesla and semitrailer

Police say that while troopers were investigating the crash with their emergency lights on, a Tesla on autopilot struck the patrol car.

No one involved was injured in the incident, police say. The driver of the Tesla, a 22-year-old man from Lansing, was issued citations for failure to move over and DWLS.

On March 16, a Detroit man was charged in an injury crash that occurred on March 11 involving a Tesla and a semitrailer. The incident is being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as Tesla has had previous crash incidents involving its autopilot system.

However, it's still unclear if the driver in the crash on March 11 was using autopilot at the time of the crash.