Test rules out man who said he might be missing Michigan boy

Posted at 7:09 PM, Jun 16, 2021
LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — A DNA sample from a man hasn't solved the disappearance of a 4-year-old boy at a suburban Detroit shopping mall nearly 30 years ago.

Police in Livonia say tests have ruled out a man who stepped forward in 2019 and said he could be D'wan Sims. D'wan's mother claimed they were shopping at Wonderland Mall in Livonia when he disappeared, two weeks before Christmas in 1994.

But police were skeptical and continue to have doubts. In 1994, hundreds of tips poured in as state police and the FBI joined the investigation. Dwanna Wiggins moved to Durham, North Carolina, where she died last December.

