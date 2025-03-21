'Thank you, all': 7-year-old girl attacked by dogs in Inkster gets surprise from city

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 7-year-old girl who was attacked by two unattended pit bull dogs earlier this week in Inkster received a sweet surprise from city officials.

The brutal attack happened on Monday in the area of John Daly and Florence streets.

The girl was rushed to the hospital by police officers, which was captured on body camera video.

A parade of police officers and the mayor surprised young Amariee Brown with flowers, gifts and balloons Thursday at her home in Inkster.

“Thank you, all for what y’all did for me,” Amariee said.

Amariee’s mom Tiffany Brown explained what it was like to experience the brutality.

“It was scary. It was devastating to me because to see my baby all bit up and stuff, that hurt me because people just don’t care,” she said.

Tiffany Brown’s boyfriend Leiman Young was the first to arrive.

“I jumped out with my work hard hat and just started hitting them and hitting them. And then I grabbed her and I threw her in the back seat as quick as I could and I started back down the street. And by the time I got here the police was here,” Young said.

“They pulled up right behind my car and they seen her condition. And they just grabbed her and put her in another police car and rushed her to the hospital.”

Amariee’s mom has a message for dog owners.

“I just want to say that everybody with a dog needs to have control of their dogs. And just watch them. ‘Cause it’s a lot of little kids that roam the neighborhood,” she said.

