Thanksgiving is almost here, and for families preparing to host, that means a trip to the grocery store and a bill that can add up quickly.

See the full story from Jolie Sherman in the video below

Thanksgiving dinner costs are down this year. Here are ways to save even more

But there is some good news for shoppers this year: Some popular Thanksgiving staples, including the centerpiece of many holiday tables, are getting cheaper.

From shopping deals and discounts to splitting the meal potluck-style, Metro Detroit shoppers are finding different ways to celebrate without overspending.

“We’re doing a potluck style,” said Jessica McClain of Southfield. “Multiple people are coming over, so I’m cooking some, and everybody will bring a dish.”

For Tylene Henry of Beverly Hills, saving starts with having a plan.

“I think the biggest thing is meal planning, being specific about what I’m going to get,” Henry said.

Not everyone, however, is changing their Thanksgiving traditions because of higher costs.

“I know costs are high, but what are you going to do?” Susie Hamama said.

Some Thanksgiving staples are getting cheaper

One of the biggest areas of savings this year is turkey.

According to ConsumerAffairs, the estimated cost of turkey to feed 10 people has fallen from about $57 in 2025 to $29.60 this year.

Other Thanksgiving favorites are seeing price decreases, too. Cranberry sauce, for example, fell from around $5 to $2, a roughly 60% decrease.

But not everything on the table is cheaper. Sides including stuffing and sweet potato casseroles are seeing higher prices.

Saving starts before you get to the store

Rayshawanda Temple, a nutrition educator with Michigan State University Extension, said families don't have to spend big to make Thanksgiving memorable.

“You know, Thanksgiving doesn’t have to be this glamorous thing in order to be meaningful and special,” Temple said.

She recommends starting your planning before making a grocery run.

“Take inventory of what you have at home first,” Temple said. “Shop your pantry, your freezer, your refrigerator, because you might have a lot of ingredients that will go toward your Thanksgiving meal.”

Temple also recommends planning your menu in advance and making a shopping list to avoid purchasing things you don't need.

And there's another simple piece of advice: Don't grocery shop hungry.

“Don’t go to the grocery store hungry because that’s when you’re like, everything looks good,” Temple said.

Stores roll out Thanksgiving deals

Shoppers looking for turkey deals will find similar prices on frozen Butterball turkeys at Kroger and Aldi, with both selling them for about $1.27 per pound.

Meijer is also promoting an affordable Thanksgiving meal.

“Meijer customers can prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10 people or less for under $35,” said Rob Aquilina, Meijer’s marketing director for South Detroit.

Aquilina said that includes a 14-pound turkey along with Thanksgiving staples such as green bean casserole, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie.

He also encourages shoppers to download the Meijer app and use mPerks to find additional deals throughout the store.

Of course, not everyone's Thanksgiving table looks the same.

“We’re going to do turkey wings and chicken wings,” McClain said.

“I’m going to be bringing some vegan options,” Henry said.

And Katrina Bray of Southfield may have found the easiest way to keep her Thanksgiving spending down.

“I bring my appetite, and usually a takeaway container,” Bray said.