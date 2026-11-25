ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The day before Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the busiest travel days of the year, and that was evident Wednesday at Detroit Metro Airport as passengers lined up to catch flights to holiday destinations.

For some travelers, concerns about potential delays caused by severe weather and recent flight disruptions added an extra layer of stress to their holiday plans.

"I didn't know what to expect because I've never, ever traveled before Thanksgiving because I'm always the one that hosts it," said Aileen Lazar, who was departing Detroit for Washington, D.C.

WATCH 7 News Detroit Reporter Tiarra Braddock's story in the media player below:

Thanksgiving travelers at Detroit Metro keep watch on weather as holiday rush peaks

Lazar plans to return to Michigan on Sunday and said she has been monitoring forecasts in the Northeast.

"I've been worried because we've been hearing about this 'northeaster' coming through and the winds are going to be like 30 to 50 miles per hour, so a little nervous," she said.

While some travelers were concerned about weather-related issues, others were looking forward to escaping Michigan's colder temperatures.

"Where I'm going to be at, it's going to be like 60s, 70s. Anything's better than here," traveler Ondray Thornton said.

One family heading to Florida said they spent much of Tuesday night checking flight information to make sure their travel plans remained on track.

"We were checking the internet and checking the times all night last night just worried, making sure we were going to make it home because we have a dog down there," said traveler Don Halliwell. "We have to make sure we pick her up in time."

Travel experts say the busiest days may still be ahead.

David Fishman of Cadillac Travel Group said many Thanksgiving travelers will begin heading home over the weekend, creating another surge in airport traffic.

"When you start getting into Saturday and Sunday of this weekend, people have got to go back because they have to work and things like that. That's when the chaos really begins, so you really need to get there early," Fishman said.

Fishman encourages travelers to prepare for potential disruptions by researching alternate flight options before heading to the airport.

"Look at other options in regards to different flights and different days, or that day, just in case there's delays or cancellations," Fishman said. "You can find another flight that you already know about as an option."

He also recommends packing essential items in carry-on bags in case checked luggage is delayed or travel plans change unexpectedly.

"Make sure you know what's in your carry-on bag and have the things you definitely have to have with you if something else happens to your luggage," Fishman said.