The Aretha announces plans for 2023 season

The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre announced the box office opening and schedule ahead of the 2023 season.

The schedule includes more than a dozen shows starting in June, as of April 3, and the box office will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Jazzy Nights will take place on Wednesdays at The Aretha, and tickets start at $20 in the lawn and $70 for pit seating. Season tickets are also available and the season kicks off on Wednesday, June 7.

The artists performing in 2023 include:

June 10 - Anthony Hamilton & Marsha Ambrosius

June 14 - Patrice Rushen & Lin Roundtree

June 16 - Michael Franti

June 17 - Rodrigo y Gabriela

June 21 - Eric Roberson & Rahsaan Patterson

June 28 - Spyro Gyra & Bob Baldwin

June 30 - Kool & The Gang, SOS Band & Atlantic Starr

July 5 - Will Downing

July 22 - Lalah Hathaway, Boney James & Damien Escobar

July 28 - Maxwell

August 9 - Najee

August 12 - Southern Soul on the River

August 16 - PJ Morton

August 23 - Avery*Sunshine

August 30 - Kelly Price (this is a date change from July 26, 2023)

September 6 - Raheem Devaughn

“It’s going to be another great summer in Detroit, and we’re excited to bring some of the world’s best artist to The Aretha,” said Shahida Mausi, President, The Right Productions, Inc., Manager of the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. “There’s simply no better entertainment venue destination in Detroit to enjoy live music than on the beautiful banks of the Detroit River at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater.”