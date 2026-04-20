The cost of prom is rising, but parents and students are finding creative ways to save money

(WXYZ) — The cost of attending prom in 2026 is expected to range between $800 and $1,500 per student, with fully planned experiences potentially exceeding $2,000.

According to Prom Headquarters, the average dress this year will run between $350 and $650. However, parents should expect to pay more for trending styles. From dresses and suits to hair, makeup, and transportation, expenses for the milestone event can add up fast.

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Cost of prom is rising, but parents & students are finding creative ways to save

Rana Maroof and her sisters own Unique Lady Bridal and Prom in Southfield.

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“We've been in this business for the past 35 years,” Maroof said.

Maroof said today's trends are bold, featuring 3D details, pearls, and rhinestones.

“Everybody wants it because of the look. The pearls, it's got the pearls. It's got the rhinestones. It's got a lot of things of what these girls want and believe it or not, they still add more,” Maroof said.

“They start around about $800. They can go up to like $3,000,” Maroof continued.

Alterations are included at Unique Lady Bridal and Prom, but they can be an extra cost elsewhere.

“I have girls that will go online and think that they're getting a deal and they purchase a dress for $500, but they'll end up spending $1,200 to $1,400 in alterations,” Maroof said.

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For student Kaidyn Smith, finding the perfect dress was at the top of the list.

“I wanted something that fits me. I definitely wanted something that complements my skin,” Kaidyn Smith said. “It’s just like it’s another big step to my life and my journey."

Beyond the dress, students are paying for shoes, accessories, professional hair and makeup, nails, videographers, cars, and elaborate send-offs.

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“When I had my prom send-off, we didn’t really have much. We had the disposable camera, and stand on the porch and call it a day, but now it's different. This generation is different, so they have the send-off at a venue and the bells and whistles,” Kristen Smith, Kaidyn Smith's parent, said.

“This is my first child that’s going to prom. Did not expect all of this, but it’s been a memorable experience, we’ve been doing everything together as far as the planning and making sure it’s everything that she wants,” Kristen Smith said.

Parents of guys are also facing high costs, with tickets, flowers, transportation, and suits quickly topping $1,000.

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“The amount of money I am spending right now is ridiculous,” parent Jill Rubarth said.

“We bought him a suit because we thought that was more economical, because a rental itself was $500, and we could get a whole suit for $500,” Rubarth said.

For those looking to save, options include finding a second-hand dress or suit, borrowing attire, doing your own hair or makeup, and taking an Uber or Lyft Black car instead of a luxury rental.

“It’s worth it, prom is only once,” Maroof said.

“It’s a crazy time. Especially if you’re a senior mom, this is like your last hoorah with your kids, enjoy it,” Rubarth said.

This story was reported on nair by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.