The Giving Machine arrives in downtown Detroit to help those in need

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new vending machine has popped up in downtown Detroit just in time for the holidays. It's called the “Giving Machine” and with the swipe or tap of your credit card, you can help purchase items for others in need.

"We were just walking by," Kelly Reid of Detroit said. "I think the concept is really, really cool."

WXYZ The Giving Machine in downtown Detroit on Nov. 15, 2024.

“I think it’s really cool. I think it's a good way to support,” Andrew Koziol of Monroe said. “I got some extra money lying around, so why not help people out?”

All day, people like Koziol and Reid saw the vending machine at Campus Martius Park and stopped to make a selection. It's filled with dozens of items that are all charitable donations for someone in need. Once you pay for the item, 100% of the money will be sent to that charity to purchase it.

“This is a reverse vending machine where you can give instead of get,” said Joan Johansson, project manager for the Giving Machine in Detroit.

WXYZ Joan Johansson, project manager for the Giving Machine in Detroit, explains how the Giving Machine works. (Nov. 15, 2024)

The machine is sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Since first launching in 2017, the machines have raised more than $32 million. This year, you can find them in 106 cities and 13 countries.

The machine in Detroit benefits a few international nonprofits along with five local charities.

“There are five local charities that really represent our community and the diversity we have here in metro Detroit,” Johansson said. "Every dollar you spend here goes directly to that charity to purchase the item you have chosen.”

WXYZ The Giving Machine in downtown Detroit on Nov. 15, 2024.

From Jewish Family Services to Zaman International, the charities come from all faiths. Another beneficiary is Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan.

“The coming together of these organizations, these multiple charities who represent these different faiths is really a sign of the strength of our Detroit-area community,” said Paul Propson, CEO of Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan.

Propson says the items they have in the giving machine will go toward their Walking with Moms in Need program.

“The Walking with Moms in Need program is one we're most exciting about right now,” Propson said. "Not every woman has what she needs for her baby and that’s something that needs to be addressed.”

WXYZ Paul Propson, CEO of Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan, talks about the Giving Machine in downtown Detroit. (Nov. 15, 2024)

Koziol bought some socks that will help the Pope Francis Center and liked how easy it was to donate.

“It was cool. It was easy,” Koziol said. "You don't have to go somewhere, you don't have to drop something off, you just buy it.”

Reid was walking by with her daughter and chose to buy a meal for a senior in need through Jewish Family Services. She also appreciated how easy it was to spread kindness and teach it to her daughter too.

WXYZ

“Sharing is caring," Reid said. "We teach them that, but to actually show them that and participate in that is a wonderful thing.”

The Giving Machine will be in downtown Detroit until Dec. 8, then it moves on to Grand Rapids through the New Year.