The hidden dangers of lithium-ion batteries: What homeowners should know for the holidays

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Lithium-ion batteries have become a part of our daily lives, powering everything from toys and smartphones to electric vehicles. While these batteries offer remarkable convenience, improper use and storage can lead to serious hazards for homeowners and first responders.

Chief Teresa Robinson from the Ferndale Fire Department shared the challenges these batteries present.

"Lithium-ion batteries or anything to do with solar panels on houses has created a unique challenge for us," Robinson said.

For Keith Lehman and his wife, the risks became all too real during a frightening recent incident.

On Oct. 8, Lehman went to work entirely unaware of the disaster that awaited him at home. When he returned, he found his garage destroyed.

"She goes to the garage to investigate to see what is happening. She opens the garage door and it's completely black and smoke," Lehman said.

Lehman's electric lawn equipment batteries, which he thought were safe while charging, turned into a nightmare.

"All my tools were melted to nothing," he said.

Lehman later discovered that a domino effect had occurred, where one battery ignited another, leading to a 1,200-degree fire.

"If I came home with another lithium battery, she (wife) would absolutely freak out," Lehman said.

On Monday, fire department officials from Grosse Pointe, Detroit, Ferndale, and the state Fire Marshal gathered to raise awareness about the potential dangers of lithium-ion batteries, especially with the holiday season approaching. They want homeowners to take precautions while giving and receiving gifts powered by these batteries.

"Even though they're really well made for the most part, defective equipment happens," Grosse Pointe Director of Public Safety John Alcorn said.

Michigan State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer explained the most common issue of what firefighters are seeing.

"This is what the data is saying: thermal runaway is occurring because of damage to the battery. Most batteries that are not damaged are not having these issues," Sehlmeyer said.

Overheating, overcharging and using damaged batteries can lead to fires or even explosions.

Unfortunately, Lehman did not recognize the potential dangers.

"There was nothing wrong with the battery as far as I knew. I didn't see anything defective on it; I didn't see any breaks or cracks," Lehman said.

As lithium-ion batteries become increasingly common in households, the risk of such incidents grows. Fire departments are urging homeowners this holiday season to unplug devices once fully charged and to store batteries properly when not in use.

As for Lehman, he has made a decision.

"I am old school and I'm going back to gas and two-strokes," he said.

