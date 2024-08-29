The historic 175th Michigan State Fair kicks off this weekend

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s a tradition for a lot of Michigan families. Starting in 1849, the rich history of the Michigan State Fair shines through all aspects of the weekend.

The fair is happening Thursday through Monday at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

With its origins in showcasing the rich culture of agriculture in the state, the fair began as a chance for farmers to show off their livestock and produce.

“When you think of agriculture, you might think of corn and soy beans and cows, but we have chipping potatoes, we’re No. 1 in asparagus production, we have blueberries and sugar beets, and it could go on and on, said Lisa Reiff, organizer of the Michigan Farm Land at the state fair.

As the second oldest state fair in the country — second only to New York State — the event has become a tradition dating back over a century.

Georgia Tarver says she has been coming to the fair for as long as she can remember.

“Ive been coming really since I was a child when it was in Detroit," Tarver said.

She said the event brings back memories, with one being "all the rides."

All are welcome to enjoy what the fair has to offer until Monday. More information on the Michigan State Fair can be found on its website.

