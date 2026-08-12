The Jennifer Hudson Show coming to WXYZ, premieres on Sept. 14

SOUTHFIELD (WXYZ) — From American Idol contestant to EGOT winner and daytime talk show host, Jennifer Hudson's journey has inspired millions. Today, she visited Broadcast House to celebrate a new chapter for her show and its new home here on Channel 7.



Watch Faraz Javed's report below

Jennifer Hudson show coming to Channel 7 ahead of Season 5 premiere on Sept. 14

Employees gathered at Broadcast House as Channel 7 team including Regional VP and GM, Mike Murri welcomed actress, singer, producer and talk show host Jennifer Hudson.

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"I feel like I'm at home right here in Detroit every time I come here. It's an honor to be back in this way as a host and to be a part of this amazing family," Hudson said.

Part celebrity interview, part inspiration, Hudson's daytime talk show shines a spotlight on everyone from Hollywood stars to everyday people with extraordinary stories.

I asked Hudson what people would like to know about her.

"That I'm the same. And know that that's never going to change. If no one else is cheering you on, Jennifer Hudson is cheering you on," she replied.

Hudson says that's the same message she's hoping to bring into a new season.

"Every time the Happy Place doors open and I meet the energy of the people, that lifts my spirits up," Hudson said.

After meeting employees and filming promotional spots with Channel 7 personalities, Hudson helped kick off the countdown to Season 5.

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I asked WXYZ Regional Vice President and General Manager Mike Murri how Hudson fits the Channel 7 vision.

"You know, it connects with the community. Her connectivity to the community throughout is second to none," Murri replied.

The Jennifer Hudson Show premieres September 14th at 3 p.m. right here on Channel 7.