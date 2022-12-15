The Jewish Federation addresses anti-Semitism and safety in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The Jewish Federation is looking into new safety plans after an attempted antisemitic attack at Temple Beth Al in Bloomfield Hills.

According to the FBI, American Jews make up about 2% of the U.S. Population but are targets of nearly 60% of religious bias crimes.

This week, religious leaders were joined by law enforcement to provide updates on the investigation.

Temple Beth Al was packed with members of the Jewish community who say they are tired of the antisemitic attacks.

"We are all very much concerned not just for us, but for our children too and it's important they learn how to take care of themselves," community member Hilary Mellin said.

"There's definitely much more antisemitism than I have ever seen in my lifetime," Debra Silver adds.

Earlier this month, Hassan Chokr allegedly targeted Temple Beth Al while preschoolers were being dismissed.

According to police and court records, Hassan Chokr made threats and shouted racial slurs at a mother and her two children.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says Chokr is facing two charges of ethnic intimidation.

Steven Ingber says that's why the Jewish Federation held this forum shoulder-to-shoulder with law enforcement.

"Too often I think it sort of marginalizes. This is a small incident. Oh, nobody got hurt, nobody was killed. You need to stop this we need to come out and speak against it," Steve Ingber, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit said.

Hilary Mellin hopes everyone can come together.

"There's a lack of tolerance. There is a lack of being polite. There's a lot of things going on that hopefully by speaking and being together we can come to some kind of resolve," she said.

Hassan Cohkr faces a probable cause conference on the ethnic intimidation charges. He remains locked up in Oakland County with a $1 million bond.