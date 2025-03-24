The Jonas Brothers coming to Comerica Park this summer for 20-year 'Living the Dream' tour

The Jonas Brothers are going on a tour this year that will celebrate their 20-year journey, and they're stopping in Detroit this summer.

The "JONAS20: Living the Dream" tour will perform at Comerica Park on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Marshmello and Boys Like Girls will be supporting acts.

“We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music,” said the Jonas Brothers. “Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet.”

Each night will take fans on a full, career-spanning journey — with dedicated sets from every chapter of Jonas including Nick Jonas & the Administration, Nick Jonas’ solo career, Joe Jonas’ solo work, and DNCE – all leading up to an unforgettable headlining performance from the Jonas Brothers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. but fans can sign up for an artist presale now through Wednesday with the presale starting Thursday, March 27.