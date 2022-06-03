The price at the pump is no joke, here are some ways to save

(WXYZ) — Sky high gas prices have people looking for ways to save.

A lot of people use gas tracking apps like GasBuddy to find the lowest price, but sometimes the lowest price around is still high, which means you've got to look for ways to maximize your mileage.

"I don't go places as much ... I try to stay at home," said Juliana Aldridge.

That's one way to save on gas, but realistically we can only do that for so long. But there are plenty of ways to save on gas. The first tip involves planning ahead so you're not in a hurry, rushing from one red light to another.

"It does not make any sense to continue accelerating towards the light that's red, just go coast," said Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy.

Coast when you can and know where you're going, figure out the shortest routes to your destinations ahead of time.

Aldridge says she also tries to slow down when she can.

De Haan noted that's a good strategy.

"You'll save 10 or 20 cents a gallon here or there shopping around for lower prices. You can get a few cents back by depending on how you pay for that gasoline, whether it's rebates or rewards. But I think the biggest thing you can do is simply slowing down, because that can boost your fuel efficiency 10 to 25%. That's the equivalent in some stations in some states saving 50 cents to as much as $1 a gallon," he said.

