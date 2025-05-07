ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Real ID deadline is here: today is the day you need to have a Real ID in order to fly within the U.S. and enter certain federal buildings.

The Real ID Act was passed in Congress in 2005. Now, 20 years later, it's finally taking effect. But if you still haven't made the switch and you have a flight today, don't panic just yet.

We were live at Detroit Metro Airport this morning, and the McNamara TSA lines are running smoothly. Here's a look at the security lines at 6 a.m.

WXYZ Live look at lines at 6 a.m.

It looks like all standard screening travelers are being processed here, we’re not seeing a specific area for travelers without their Real ID, but they may become the case if there’s a large amount of travelers without their Real ID.

WATCH TODAY'S STORY

The REAL ID deadline is today: here's what you need to know

And TSA’s regional spokesperson Jessica Mayle says travelers flying domestically, will now need to use their Real ID: it's noted by the tiny star in the top right corner or your ID or License. Travelers can also use a passport, enhanced license or tribal id’s to get through security.

People traveling without the necessary documentation can fly, but it’ll take extra screening. Those travelers can face delays getting through TSA or possibly be turned away if their identity can’t be verified.

Some people we talked with who are flying today, were surprised by the deadline and others were prepared.

WXYZ

"I did know and I do have my Real ID," said Daniel Gilbert. "I travel for work so work made sure I knew...it’s really stressful trying to get it because everyone’s trying to rush and I definitely laxed a little bit on making sure i got it in time."

WXYZ

"I actually did not know that coming into today, but i’ve been traveling a lot in the past few months, so i just figured my passport would have been good enough," said Manik Jane.

TSA’s Jessica Mayle says if you are one of those people flying in the coming days without a real ID, get to the airport early.

WXYZ

"For those passengers who know they’re not in compliance just give yourself a lot of extra time because we don’t know how many other people will be in that same situation with you at the same time that we’re going to be trying to process," she said.

If you need a real id, you can still get it. You’ll also need it to get into certain government buildings.

If you already went to the DMV and waiting for your real ID in the mail but have to fly in the meantime, Mayle says you need to bring both the paper ID you get, along with another form to get through security.

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE ON REAL ID

Real ID deadline arrives this week, requiring new identification for air travel