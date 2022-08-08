The search continues for the man who went missing in Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon

(WXYZ) — Officials are looking for a man who went missing in Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the man went missing near Anchor Bay.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the man was on a boat with 18 other people when he decided to go on a swim. After some time, friends say he failed to return to the boat so they called 911.

The Macomb County Sheriff Department and U.S. Coast guards arrived on the scene around 6 p.m.. They say they searched the area for 6 hours but failed to locate his whereabouts.

The man, who is in his 30s, was not wearing a life jacket.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the man will continue at 8 a.m. Monday morning.