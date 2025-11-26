DETROIT (WXYZ) — Despite heavy wind gusts battering the Detroit area, the 99th America's Thanksgiving Parade will march down Woodward Avenue as scheduled Thursday morning.

Tony Michaels, president of The Parade Company, said the parade will proceed as normal with minimal adjustments needed. While a few pieces of plastic foam have blown off floats here and there, crews are prepared to handle the challenging weather conditions.

The show must go on for Detroit's 99th America's Thanksgiving Parade despite windy conditions

"We're fine. We're really good and ready to go," Michaels said.

The main concern centers around the parade's signature balloons, which will face a game-time decision Thursday morning based on wind conditions.

"We have replacements for two of the really high balloons, the big tall balloons and a game-time decision if we have to go small, pull one balloon from the parade, but that's the extent," Michaels said.

Donna Reincke, associate director of grounds for Wayne State University, acknowledged the challenging conditions while overseeing float preparations.

"It's rough, the wind gusts are something that's difficult to deal with," Reincke said. "We worry about the balloons and being able to handle those."

This marks Reincke's fourth year in her role, and she noted the dramatic transformation that occurs along the parade route.

"It's funny because right now, there's nobody here, but in less than 24 hours will be loaded with people in celebration of the holiday," Reincke said.

Parade artists remain on site ready to repair any wind-damaged floats, ensuring the beloved Detroit tradition continues uninterrupted.

For longtime parade enthusiast Eleanor Parnell, a little wind won't dampen her enthusiasm. Parnell attended 52 consecutive America's Thanksgiving Parades before a family emergency broke her streak, and she brought her great niece to Woodward Avenue Wednesday to scout viewing spots.

"We always dress so we can put on or take off. This is nothing," Parnell said.

When asked what keeps her returning year after year, Parnell emphasized the community spirit.

"Family and just the beautiful floats and gathering of the city, having a great time on Woodward," Parnell said.

Michaels, now in his 16th year as parade company president, expressed confidence in Detroit's unwavering support for the annual tradition.

"Detroit loves this parade. Detroit shows up for it in a really big way," Michaels said.

