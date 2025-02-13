'The way community is supposed to go': Neighbors help neighbors during winter storm

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the snow came down Wednesday, residents in Macomb County made sure to take care of their neighbors who aren't able to treat their own driveways and sidewalks.

Maurice Edwards founded Roseville Cares in 2023. The Navy veteran helps the elderly and those with disabilities like his neighbor Joann Drake.

WXYZ Maurice Edwards helping his neighbor in Roseville

“You don’t find too many people like that," Drake said. “I couldn’t do it myself because I broke my leg, two femurs and I'm afraid."

Over in Sterling Heights it's a similar story, as resident Larry Vissotsk spent his afternoon treating his neighbors' properties.

WXYZ Sterling Heights resident Larry Vissotski helping out his community

“Couple neighbors help everybody out here and there’s some people that can’t quite get out like they want to, so we make sure everybody’s shoveled out," he said. “We enjoy it! Get a little exercise as well."

All across Macomb County, no matter how bad the snow get, these residents are ready to help one another out, until the next big storm.