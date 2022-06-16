Therapeutic choir helps patients struggling with certain diseases find their voice

(WXYZ) — One of the most essential aspects of our identity is our voice. It gives us the ability to communicate and express our emotions and personality. But, a number of diseases can rob us of our ability to speak.

That's where Motor City Upbeats comes in. It's a therapeutic choir created by a speech and language pathologist at Henry Ford Health.

The purpose is to help those struggling with voice issues maintain or strengthen their speech through the power of singing.

Stephen Zimmerman has been singing his whole life. He says it's a joy to be able to combine voice therapy with his lifelong love of singing.

Zimmerman admits he was concerned about his voice when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's 16 years ago. He fights to keep that voice every day.

"That's a constant struggle, whether it's seen or not seen with your voice with Parkinson's," he said. "So like right now, I'm really working to project my voice."

That's one of the exercises practiced by the Motor City Upbeats, Speech-Language Pathologist Dr. Alice Silbergleit.

"As you project, you improve your articulation. So while you're singing, you're working on breath support, vocalizing and articulating," Dr. Alice Silbergleit, a speech-language pathologist at Henry Ford Health, said.

It's also challenging mentally. They have to memorize lyrics and understand rhythm pacing and tone.

"A round, a song in the round, you have to know the timing and how to jump in. So we're really challenging every level," Silbergleit said.

People diagnosed with Parkinson's, MS, COPD vocal fold paralysis or recovery from COVID-19 or stroke may benefit from therapeutic singing with the Motor City Upbeats. You don't have to know how to sing and there is no charge to participate.

"It's just exciting to see how we can help these patients work smarter, I say, and not harder to try to be heard and get their message across and to express themselves," Choir Director Elizabeth Esqueda said.

An expression, Zimmerman said, is beyond what you can hear with your ears.

"There is an emotional and great emotional aspect to being able to sing, but being able to sing it with Parkinson's is even greater," he said.

The Motor City Upbeats will be performing the National Anthem at the Parkinson's Foundation Walk in Birmingham on June 18.

The choir will start rehearsals in-person again soon here in metro Detroit, but they will continue a weekly virtual session for participants anywhere in the country.