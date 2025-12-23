Therapist, nutritionist speak on managing emotions and diets during the holiday season

The holidays are considered one of the most joyful times of the year. But between shopping, cooking, and family dynamics, it can also become a big cause of stress.

According to the American Psychological Association, around 40 percent of adults in the U.S. say their stress increases during the holiday season. But experts I spoke to say there are things you can do to make this time of the year feel less hectic.

As holiday celebrations kick into full gear, there's a lot to look forward to. But for some, it doesn't come without added pressure.

"I think it's the expectation of getting gifts for everyone and trying to find a way to make everyone happy," said Royal Oak resident Antonio Dixon.

The stress around the holidays leaves people with different ways to manage it.

"It would be nice to have a little bit of time off to spend more time with your family and friends, but I think you should just worry about the time you can spend with them, not stress about everything else, because that's really what matters," said Diana Evans, who was visiting Royal Oak on Monday.

Heather Rae is the President and CEO of Common Ground in Pontiac, which provides mental health services. She said one of the biggest holiday stressors is overcommitment. This makes it critical to have a plan.

"When you know you're going to be going to some events where it's going to be stressful, think about not necessarily staying the whole time," Rae said. "But have that plan, and it's ok to set boundaries."

She also said limiting comparisons is a big help.

"Those soundbites that we see on social media are just that, they're soundbites," Rae said. "They're often not representations of real life, so be gentle with yourself."

Another place that can create worries during the holidays is the dinner table.

Ashlee Carnahan is the Manager of Nutrition and Education Services at Henry Ford Health. She says there are ways to enjoy your favorite meals without feeling guilty.

"We all go into the holidays setting ourselves up to fail, and we don't want to do that," Carnahan said. "Make half of your plate fruits and vegetables. That way, you can stuill eat the really healthy stuff and feel good but also treat yourself.

Carnahan emphasized the importance of making longer-term lifestyle changes.

"That's going to make you feel overall successful, especially around the holidays, and eliminate that anxiety of eating this and not that."