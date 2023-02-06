There are more than 4,000 missing persons in Michigan right now

(WXYZ) — Teri Daniels' daughter, Krista, disappeared in April 2020.

“Unfortunately, the cases grow cold, and the leads stop coming in. That’s why it’s so vitally important to keep the names of these victims out there, so that we’re still looking for them," Teri Daniels said.

She told 7 Action News witnesses with Krista on the night of April 22, 2020, saw a man drive up and shoot the 42-year-old, put her body in his vehicle and drive off. He hasn't been seen or heard from since, and there have been no leads.

“There have been three bodies discovered in the past three or four weeks. Two of them being remains, skeletal remains. So, anytime there’s a skeletal remain, your anxiety goes up. You hope that it’s your daughter," Daniels said.

She said the feeling of not knowing is a never-ending agony.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said there are more than 4,000 missing persons in the state right now, with one-fourth of them being children.

He said every situation is different. From kidnapping to those who leave voluntarily, to runaways, which can be a gateway for human trafficking. But, he said each case needs to be investigated and taken seriously.

"The more time that passes between somebody actually reporting it and when we start to get involved in it, makes it definitely harder for us to investigate that complaint," Shaw said.

Anthony Jones, with Crime Stoppers of Michigan, said sometimes it's hard for families to come forward, preferring to stay out of the spotlight.

“A lot of families, they may be concerned about their reputation and being falsely accused," Jones said.

He told us there are also a lot of success stories that don't make air. The biggest key is for witnesses to come forward.

“The smallest detail can be the missing link," Jones said.

If you know anything about any missing or unsolved cases, and want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.