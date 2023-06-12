Watch Now
News

Actions

These are the 15 best private golf courses in Michigan in 2023

The Kingsley Club
Max White – WXYZ
The view from the first tee at Kingsley Club, the third-ranked golf course in Michigan according to GOLF.com. Kingsley also came in at No. 90 on the best courses in the United States.
The Kingsley Club
Posted at 1:04 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 13:05:45-04

Golfweek released its list of the best private golf courses in each state on Monday, and the 15 golf courses listed for Michigan are also among the best in the country.

Golfweek said the list comes from an international panel of raters that continually evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria from a scale of 1-10.

Below are the best private courses in Michigan

1. Crystal Downs in Frankfort
2. Oakland Hills (South) in Bloomfield Hills
3. Kingsley Club in Kingsley
4. Dunes Club in New Buffalo
5. Franklin Hills in Franklin
T6. Lost Dunes in Bridgman
T6. Meadowbrook in Northville
T6. Indianwood (Old) in Lake Orion
9. Wuskowhan Player's Club in West Olive
10. Barton Hills in Ann Arbor

Last week, Golfweek released the top public courses in Michigan.

All of the courses listed have public play in some fashion, whether through a resort or hotel, or just the daily green fee.

  1. Arcadia Bluffs (Bluffs Course) in Arcadia
  2. Marquette GC (Greywalls) in Marquette
  3. Forest Dunes (The Loop Red & Black) in Roscommon
  4. Forest Dunes (Forest Dunes course) in Roscommon
  5. Arcadia Bluffs (South Course) in Arcadia
  6. Belvedere in Charlevois
  7. Boyne Bay Harbor (Links/Quarry) in Petoskey
  8. Gull Lake View Resort (Stoatin Brae) in Augusta
  9. Eagle Eye in Bath Twp.
  10. Pilgrim's Run in Pierson
  11. (T10) Island Resort and Casino (Sweetgrass) in Harris
  12. Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor
  13. American Dunes in Grand Haven
  14. University of Michigan GC in Ann Arbor
  15. Hidden River Golf & Casting Club in Brutus
  16. Boyne Highlands (Arthur Hills) in Harbor Springs
  17. Treetops (Signature) in Gaylord
  18. Diamond Springs in Hamilton
  19. Sage Run in Bark River
  20. Pine Mountain Resort (Timber Stone) in Iron Mountain
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV