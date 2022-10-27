These are the 7 best toys to buy for under $60

(WXYZ) — In the last couple of weeks, I've been reporting on how Black Friday deals are rolling out early, even before Halloween.

Because of that, I wanted to take a look at some of the hottest toys this year, even though we're just less than two months from Christmas.

We stopped by Whistle Stop Hobby and Toy in St. Clair Shores, and that's where we found Kaye Papas of Grosse Pointe, who said she's pretty much done with her shopping already.

Julie Everitt, the co-owner of the store, said they are already in their busy season.

"Star Wars LEGOs will continue to be super hot, but one of the most popular ones under $60 will probably sell out very quickly," Everitt said.

That's the ord Mustang Shelby Lego Technic Modeling Kit. It costs $49.99 and is an immersive build for your Lego lover, that features augmented reality through an app-play experience.

"It also has a really cool pull-back system. So, not only can you build it, but you can actually play with it after," she said.

The Scratch and Shimmer Spirograph goes for $19.99 and offers a new twist on a classic.

“What I love about this is. It has a little tad of sensory with it because it offers, it’s like scratch art. So, you get to use a stylus to scratch the black paper, and when you scratch it, beautiful vibrant rainbow colors appear or a shimmering sparkle," she said.

The Madam Alexander 8-inch "It's All Me!" dolls go for $49.99

“I love these dolls for ages three and up because they have so many pretend play involved in it, and there’s always two activities per kit. So, this one for instance, you have the yoga and the baker all-in-one," Everitt said.

For fidget toy fans, there's the Crazy Aaron's Popp'n Thinking Putty for $14.99, and the NSG Aeroblast Foam Ball Shooting game for $49.99.

The new hot toy for Pokémon fans is the Battle Box for $29.99.

“These are fantastic gifts because they come with boosters packs that the kids like to find the cool new cards in. It is a collector’s card, a pin, and even the online coin they can go online and play the game with," Everitt said.

Her personal favorite, the remote control Raptor Dinosaur by Thin Air Brands is $59.99.

"It’s so realistic, and it has so many cool things about it how it comes to life with the sounds and the lights," she said.

Everitt said you'll notice stores are well-stocked, but they're seeing price increases. For example, she received two shipments of "Melissa and Doug" toys recently. In the first shipment, the toys nearly doubled in price, and in the second, the toys were up another $10.