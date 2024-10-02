'They weren't watching her': Woman dies by suicide at Detroit court while awaiting arraignment

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A mother is speaking out and demanding answers after her daughter died from an incident in a Detroit court while waiting for her arraignment.

Twenty-three-year-old Chelsea Heugel was in custody at the 36th District Court on Sept. 17 when she attempted suicide and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

“Obviously, she wasn't watched in there," Heugel's mother, Rebecca Fant, said. "Just way too young.”

Rebecca Fant

For two weeks, Fant has been mourning the loss of her daughter while struggling to learn how it happened.

"Stubborn girl, very smart. She had three children," Fant said. "She was having some struggles, she was going through a domestic violence situation with a guy she was living with for four years and ended up running off and getting involved with the wrong people to escape it.”

Fant says her daughter battled with mental illness and drug addiction. She was recently charged with operating a stolen vehicle and fleeing police before being arrested again after cutting off her tether. While in custody at the 36th District Court waiting to be arraigned, she took her own life.

“It shocked me... the fact that I reported her mental illnesses, that they weren't watching her,” Fant said, while adding her daughter suffered from bipolar disorder along with oppositional defiant disorder and high-level ADHD.

In a statement, Chief Judge William McConico responded by saying in part:

"The court was not made aware of any mental health concerns regarding this individual. She was regularly monitored by our security officers, with checks occurring every 15-20 minutes, during which an officer would converse with her and visually assess her condition. Tragically, between two of these checks, the detainee used a cord from a pay phone in an attempt to take her own life.



"While our facility meets and often exceeds state standards for court detention operations, we have immediately implemented additional safety measures to prevent such tragedies. We are installing extra cameras in the area, and the cords from all pay phones have been removed. Full removal of the pay phones is currently underway.



"This incident has deeply affected everyone at our court. We are profoundly saddened by this loss, and our deepest condolences go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

“Those three kids now, because someone didn't do their job, have to grow up without a mother," Fant said. "I have five kids here who don't have their sister and they don't understand. Just one person's job could've made that difference.”

If you are in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

Fant started a fundraiser to help pay for Heugel's funeral expenses.