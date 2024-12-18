Thieves plow U-Haul into dispensary on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Some very determined criminals plowed a hole directly into the of a building on Detroit's west side.

George Birkho, the owner of Jazz Cannabis Club on Telegraph, got an alert around 4 a.m. from his alarm company that an unauthorized SUV and U-Haul van were on his property.

Police arrived within minutes, but before authorities arrived, the thiefs were able to smash two large holes in the back of the building. We're told they ran the U-Haul into the back of the building twice.

The owner told us that since this is a dispensary, you have to treat it like a jewelry store, as there was no product in the back of the store. Everything is vaulted, so the thieves did not manage to take anything.

"It's pretty frustrating, we're all trying to make it, the economy is rough right now," George said. "The economy is rough right now, people trying to make ends meet for us to sustain this kind of damage really hurts the small business owners...it's very very frustrating, we can't afford to take a hit."

George says the business was re-opened eight months ago, but there was another break-in attempt last month.

We have reached out to the Detroit Police Department for more details on this incident, but we have not heard back. If you know who may have done this, call DPD or Crime Stoppers.