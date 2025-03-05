'Things changed so quickly': Rally in Warren urges support for Ukraine

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — There was a show of solidarity outside the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Warren where along Ryan Road, Ukrainian Americans urged support for a country they love at war.

Tetiana Yarynych, who was in the crowd on Tuesday, fled Ukraine with her family when Russia invaded three years ago. She has since made a home in metro Detroit.

“We find here a new life,” Yarynych said. "We find a new life, we find jobs, kids love the school, we found friends.”

In the last few weeks, she says she suddenly once again feels the same fear she felt three years ago when the war first began.

"Things changed so quickly,” Yarynych said. "This is hard because we have felt safety here. Like I said, found a new life start and again, it’s back, this feeling.”

Yarynych and many Ukrainians say they were heartbroken watching the oval office exchange on Friday and worried when the U.S. cut off its support to Ukraine by Monday. That’s why in just 24 hours, they planned this rally urging solidarity between the two countries close to their hearts.

“No one wants peace more than Ukrainians," said Andrew Powers of the Ukrainian American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan. "They're the ones being killed every day. Their soldiers are dying, innocent civilians are dying.”

“It was very troubling, and I think that was a reflection of our concern of this strategy where pressure was being put on Ukraine to negotiate peace and not Russia, which is the aggressor,” said Larysa Blysniuk of the Ukrainian American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan. "Our job here as Ukrainian Americans is really just to make certain that Ukrainians and Americans understand that their values are aligned, and we support Ukrainians fight for democracy.”

During his address to Congress and the nation Tuesday night, President Donald Trump questioned the amount of Europe's contribution in comparison to what the U.S. has spent, and said he recently received a letter from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine saying that Zelenskyy is ready to work with the U.S. to sign the minerals deal and negotiate peace.

“I appreciate that he sent this letter. I just go it a little while ago," Trump said during his address. "Simultaneously, we've had serious discussions with Russia and have had strong indications they’re ready for peace. Wouldn’t that be wonderful?”

As for Yarynych, she worries about continued support for her country and for her refugee program, fearing whether she may have to move her children back to a country still at war.

“I get again this feeling, which I had in Ukraine, where you don't know what to expect next week, next month,” Yarynych said. "I'm always thinking, to pack all my bags? Because if he (Trump) spoke like this to Zelenskyy last time, I don't think he will do something for a Ukrainian.”

