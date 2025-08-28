46th annual Michigan Renaissance festival returns to Holly this weekend through September

HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Get ready for a blast from the past: the Michigan Renaissance Festival has returned. The annual summertime tradition brings thousands of visitors to Holly.

This is the 46th time the Michigan Renaissance Festival has been held, with more than 30 years spent here in Holly, giving festival goers a chance to step back into the 16th century for an experience organizers say is unlike any other.

"There is nothing in the world like magic created during the Michigan Renaissance Festival," said Winzlow King.

The ficitional village of Holly Grove is back, as the Michigan Renaissance Festival pushes forward.

"Every adult has an inner child in them that they do not get to let out as much as they'd like to, but if you come here, you get to play pretend in the woods with all of your closest friends," Winzlow said.

Every weekend through September, organizers say the festival will offer fun for the whole family, whether it's trying food options like turkey legs, getting on rides or watching jousting.

"Because who doesn't like seeing people hit each other with sticks and fall down?" Winzlow pointed out.

There's also live perfomances. Winzlow has been involved with the festival for eight years; she currently plays the character 'Rigida Mortis'.

"I am the village undertaker, so I care for all of our friends who aren't here anymore," Winzlow told me.

We also caught up with the character Fiasco Shattersby, played by Dove King, who says he love witnessing the impact the festival leaves behind.

"It's wonderful how you can see how people have changed their lives by attending the festival and becoming a part of it," Dove said.

There's also more than 80 shops you can visit during the event. Mick Conover from Texas has sold handcrafted Garlands for 32 years at the festival.

"People love real stuff," Mick said. "They still want the real thing, they still want it (for it) feels like all those years ago."

And she says it's special to keep coming back year after year.

"It's hard to explain, it's a magic place," Mick said.

You can learn more about the festival and buy tickets at this link.

