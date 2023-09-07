Apples and cider, BBQ and cultural festivals coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Just like that, the fall festivities have arrived, but there are still some summer events happening around metro Detroit.

This weekend, you can treat yourself to apples, cider and doughnuts or you can enjoy barbecue, music and culture during festivals this weekend.

Here are seven things to do in the D:

Art & Apples Festival



Friday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rochester Municipal Park at 400 6th Street in Rochester

If you're in the mood for apples, the Art & Apples Festival is back. More than 200 fine art exhibitors, food vendors, stage entertainment, art demonstrations and art activity stations are bringing the fall fun to Rochester.

Detroit Vegan and Detroit Foodie Fair



Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastern Market Shed 5

Food is taking over Eastern Market. Detroit Vegan and the Detroit Foodie Fair are both happening Sunday at Shed 5.

Michigan Donut & Cider Fest



Saturday and Sunday 10 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Canterbury Village behind the Canterbury Castle at 2325 Joslyn Road in Lake Orion

You can indulge in the apple spirit and celebrate all things Michigan at the Michigan Donut & Cider Fest. There's more than just cider and freshly baked doughnuts: a petting zoo, kid zone and live music will keep the whole family entertained.

Oakland County Irish Fest



Friday 5 p.m. until midnight and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight

12 Mile Road in downtown Berkley

If you're looking to add some culture to your weekend, look no further than Berkley and the Oakland County Irish Fest. You can start the fun early with Scottish Night on Friday. During the festival on Saturday, there will be Irish music and dancing and a variety of craftsmen selling their wares.

Parktoberfest



Saturday noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.

Campus Martius Park at 800 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Culture is being celebrated at Campus Martius Park during Parktoberfest. The German-themed festival will have live music, food trucks, traditional Oktoberfest games and beer. Kids can make ice cream floats. And you could be lucky and randomly receive a $5 lottery ticket from the Michigan Lottery.

Richmond Good Old Days Festival



Thursday 6 p.m. to dusk, Friday 1 p.m. to dusk, Saturday 10 a.m. to dusk and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

69500 Beebe Street in Richmond

If you're still holding on to summer, you can head over to the Richmond Good Old Days Festival starting Thursday. A full schedule of events includes a carnival, motor sports, kids activities and food. There’s also a fireworks show Saturday night and a parade on Sunday.

Smokin' Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival



Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mt. Brighton Ski Resort at 4141 Bauer Road in Brighton

Summer fun continues in Brighton with good smells and sounds during the Brighton Smokin' Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival. From ribs to beef brisket to sweet treats, there are many options when it comes to food. This year, the barbecue will be smoking at Mt. Brighton. There will be four bands playing both nights.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.