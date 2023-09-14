Auto show, Detroit Lions and family-fun events take over metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Family-fun festivals, the Detroit Auto Show and the Detroit Lions' first home game of the season are bringing entertainment to metro Detroit this weekend.

It's not October yet, but if you're feeling spooky, you can check out FrankenFest in Detroit.

Here are seven things you can do in the D:

Canterbury Village 30th Anniversary Celebration



Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canterbury Village at 2357 Joslyn Court in Lake Orion

If you enjoy going to Canterbury Village, this weekend, they’re celebrating 30 years of family fun. You can take a tour to learn the history of the property, listen to live music, play games and participate in a scavenger hunt. Admission is free, you’ll just need to pay $5 for parking.

Detroit Auto Show



Open to the public Saturday through Sept. 24

Huntington Place at 1 Washington Boulevard in Detroit

Get ready to be electrified by the designs and mesmerized by the purr of the engines as the Detroit Auto Show returns. This year, electric vehicles will be front and center. Open for a week, the public can see what's new in the automotive and technology industry.

Detroit Lions vs Seattle Seahawks



Sunday 1 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

Ford Field is getting ready to explode with excitement as the Detroit Lions take on the Seattle Seahawks in the Lions' first home game of the year. The expectations are high following the big win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL season opener.

Flat Rock Riverfest



Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Huroc Park at 28700 Arsenal Road in Flat Rock

Over in Flat Rock, the Riverfest is back. The two-day event is filled with live music and entertainment, the Huron River Duck Dash, kids games and a huge beer tent. A fireworks show is happening on Friday.

FrankenFest



Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Historic Fort Wayne at 6325 W. Jefferson Avenue in Detroit

If Halloween seems too far away, this weekend, you’ll have an opportunity to get a little spooky in the D. FrankenFest is bringing abnormal art and monstrous exhibits to life. Food trucks will be at the event.

Pontiac Festival of the Arts



Saturday noon to 11 p.m.

Historic downtown Pontiac

In Pontiac, you can enjoy some creative talent during the Festival of the Arts. Celebrating all things art, downtown Pontiac will showcase visual, performing and even culinary arts.

Troy Family Daze



Thursday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.

City of Troy campus at 500 W. Beaver Road in Troy

The city of Troy will be putting on a show all weekend long as Family Daze returns for it’s 53rd year. There’s a little something for everyone including food, games, a 5K kids fun run, music and even a cutest pet contest.

