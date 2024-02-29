Autorama, PAW Patrol Live!, concerts among weekend events in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — That warmth in the air means your winter fun is coming to an end. But there's still some time for winter activities.

It's the last weekend to ice skate at Campus Martius Park. Autorama returns to Huntington Place.

Here are 7 Things to do in the D:

Autorama



Friday noon to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Huntington Place at 1 Washington Boulevard in Detroit

Get your engines ready! The annual Detroit Autorama returns to Huntington Place all weekend. The world-famous car event features more than 800 amazing hot rods and custom vehicles. A celebrity lineup includes Noel G from the “Fast and Furious” film series.

BasBlue Women’s History Month Celebration



Friday 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

BasBlue at 110 E. Ferry Street in Detroit

March is Women’s History Month, and Detroit-based organization BasBlue is hosting an event to honor women. The free, community event will have a live podcast recording, a DJ, themed drinks and a 360-degree photo booth. This is happening Friday at the BasBlue house. An RSVP is required.

Classical Roots



Friday 10:45 a.m. and Sunday 8 p.m.

Orchestra Hall at 3711 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

As Black History Month comes to an end, a concert at Orchestra Hall is celebrating contributions made by African American composers and artists. The Classical Roots concert is happening Friday and Saturday.

PAW Patrol Live!



Saturday 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Parents, if you were looking for a way to keep the kids entertained this weekend, PAW Patrol Live! is taking over the Fox Theatre. The action-packed, music filled production is sure to keep the whole family entertained. Join Ryder and the pups as they go on a pirate-themed adventure. Tickets start at $20.

Rink at Campus Martius Park



Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

Campus Martius Park at 800 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

It’s been a great ride, or maybe glide, but it’s your last weekend to hit the ice at the Rink at Campus Marius Park. Tickets are $8 for kids and $12 for adults. After 8 p.m. on Sunday, you’ll have to wait until next winter.

Warren Concert Band



Sunday 3 p.m.

Warren Woods Middle School at 13400 Twelve Mile Road in Warren

You’re invited to a special concert performed by the Warren Concert Band. More than a century of musical excellence is being celebrated with compositions like “Rhapsody in Blue” and “Liberty Fanfare.” The concert is Sunday at Warren Woods Middle School.

Winter Royal Tea



Saturday 2 p.m.

Royal Park Hotel at 600 E. University Drive in Rochester

If you’ve never tried a proper Royal Tea, you can treat yourself this Saturday to some everyday luxury at the Royal Park Hotel. The tea service comes complete with sandwiches, scones, pastries, champagne and, of course, lots of tea. Call ahead for reservations.

