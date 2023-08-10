Charivari music festival, Food & Wine Experience, air show among weekend events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend in metro Detroit will be a big one for sports and festivals.

The Detroit Lions have their first preseason game, and the Big3 league is playing in Detroit. The Charivari Detroit Music Festival will get people moving and grooving, and there will be events highlighting food including the Sweetest Heart of Mary Pierogi Festival.

Here are seven things to do in the D:

Big3 basketball game



Sunday at noon

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Big3, a 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by legendary rapper Ice Cube, is playing in the Motor City. NBA greats and other basketball stars will finish their regular season in Detroit.

Charivari Detroit Music Festival



Friday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Historic Fort Wayne at 6325 W. Jefferson Avenue in Detroit

For those looking to dance the weekend away, the Charivari Detroit Music Festival is back for its 10th anniversary. The three-day electronic music festival features DJs from Detroit. The event includes food trucks, yoga, art and a pop-up party. You can buy tickets daily or purchase admission for the entire weekend.

Detroit Lions preseason game 1 vs. New York Giants



Friday 7 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

Sports fans can get fired up because NFL football is back. The Detroit Lions play their first preseason game against the New York Giants Friday at Ford Field.

Roadkill Nights



Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodward Avenue near Orchard Lake in downtown Pontiac

Racers will rev up their engines during RoadKill Nights in downtown Pontiac. The event is taking over Woodward Avenue near Orchard Lake Road and features drag racing, simulator rides, exhibitions and live performances including rappers Ice Cube and Trick Trick.

Sweetest Heart of Mary Pierogi Festival



Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Sweetest Heart of Mary Church at 4440 Russell Street in Detroit

If you’re in the mood for Polish cuisine, you have something to look forward to. The Sweetest Heart of Mary Pierogi Festival returns to Detroit all weekend. With delicious food, a beer tent, live music and a kids’ game tent, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy.

Thunder Over Michigan Air Show



Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti Township and Van Buren Township

Get ready to hear the skies roar at the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show. There will be morning and afternoon air shows each day at Willow Run Airport, featuring a wide variety of aircraft.

USA Today Wine & Food Experience

