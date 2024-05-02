Cinco de Mayo celebrations and Thomas the Tank Engine among weekend events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The weather is warming just in time for Cinco de Mayo and spring festivities.

You can also celebrate Star Wars Day, and Thomas the Tank Engine will be in town. Here are 7 Things to do in the D:

Annie

Friday through Sunday

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The beloved musical “Annie” is hitting the stage at the Fox Theatre this weekend. Through tough times and determination, the sun will come out with five performances Friday through Sunday.

Apple Blossom Experience



Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill at 17985 Armada Center Road in Armada

Blake’s Apple Blossom Experience is Saturday and Sunday. Guests can enjoy a train ride to the orchard in full bloom and enjoy endless photo opportunities.

Day Out With Thomas



Saturday and Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greenfield Village at 20900 Oakwood Boulevard in Dearborn

Parents: get your little engineers ready because Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to Greenfield Village. During A Day Out With Thomas on Saturday and Sunday, you can hop aboard a train ride, have fun in the special Bubble Zone and enjoy games, live music and more. Thomas will be back the next two weekends.

Farmington Farmers Market Opening Day



Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Farmington Farmers Market at 33113 Grand River Avenue in Farmington

It’s Opening Day at the Farmington Farmer’s Market this Saturday. In addition to farmers, gatherers and vendors, you can expect special guests like Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrest and other community leaders. The market is open Saturdays through Nov. 2.

Ferndale Cinco de Mayo Festival at Mezcal



Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mezcal Mexican Bar and Kitchen at 201 E. 9 Mile Road in Ferndale

Just in time to welcome May and shake off those cold weather blues, it’s a Cinco de Mayo kind of weekend. Ferndale has a Cinco de Mayo Festival and it’s presented by Mezcal. There will be food, drinks, shopping and even Lucha Libre wrestling matches!

May the 4th Be with You Experience



Saturday 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

FRAMEbar at 23839 John R Road in Hazel Park

For all the Skywalker and Grogu fans: May the 4th be with you. For those who celebrate, this Saturday is your day. Chef Michael Barrera is hosting a May the 4th dining experience at FRAMEbar in Hazel Park that's complete with an otherworldly atmosphere and themed "Star Wars" dishes.

The Backdoor Cinco de Mayo celebration



Sunday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Backdoor at 401 S. Main Street in Rochester

You can stop by The Backdoor and Tequila Bar in Rochester. They're hosting a Cinco de Mayo party that includes a taco bar, more than 150 types of tequila and live entertainment.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.