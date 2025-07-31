Dearborn residents & artists excited for 44th annual Homecoming Festival

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Dearborn Homecoming Festival is offering fun for the entire family, offering a little bit of everything for those attending.

"It's probably one of the biggest during the year. It unites all of the communities allowing them to come together," said Dearborn resident Med Moubarak.

"It's a very fun safe space for everybody," said Dearborn native Vivian Bousi.

Fore Field park in Dearborn is being transformed for a weekend filled with fun and celebration of community, with rides and prizes for adults and kids.

"We all just have a really good time and dance, and the kids are just having the times of their lives, and the fireworks, that's our favorite part," Vivian said.

The Fireworks Show will take place both Saturday and Sunday night. The live mussic includes alternative rock band Third Eye Blind and Grammy-nominated country duo War and Treaty, just to name a few.

Med told me the city does their best to bring in big names and local artists.

"They try to get the biggest artists they can," he said.

The Mayor's Office tells me there will be local food truck vendors and activities, which attendees have grown to love over the years. There will also be artists displaying their work, including Rich Aeyrs.

"I've been an artist for most of my life. I've been a professional artist for the last 20 years," Rich told me.

He was hard at work when I spoke with him, painting a photo backdrop for the festival.

"It's always fun to put my work out into the world," Rich said. "That's what I'm all about, really."

"It's a great honor. Its great to have my work seen by so many people," said artist Jonathan Sandberg.

Jonathan has been coming to Dearborn's homecoming festival for three years, and is creating the mural for the sunrise stage.

"So i am painting a city scape during the sunrise," he told me.

And for festival goers Med and Vivian, they're looking forward to this weekend's festival.

"We're really excited," Vivian said. "This year it's going to be a good year."

"Just (want to) relax with everyone and watch the fireworks," Med said.

If you're interested in attending, the festival is free of charge to attend and runs from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (August 1-2), and Sunday from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. (August 3).

