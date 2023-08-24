Detroit Bourbon and Blues Festival, Novi Taco Fest among events this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As summer begins to wrap up, several events across metro Detroit will keep people entertained this weekend.

The Detroit Bourbon and Blues Festival, the Novi Taco Fest and Cruisin Hines are among events happening. Here are seven things to do in the D:

Cruisin Hines



Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hines Drive in Westland

If you’re still in the motoring spirit following last weekend on Woodward Avenue, this Sunday is Cruisin Hines. Hines Drive will be closed to everyone except classic cars for a $5 donation. Vendors will be at the nearby pavilions with food and event goodies.

Detroit Bourbon and Blues Festival



Sunday noon to 6:30 p.m.

Eastern Market Shed 5 at 2810 Russell Street in Detroit

If you like good music and good whisky, this is your weekend as the Detroit Bourbon and Blues Festival transforms Shed 5 at Eastern Market. If you’re just in it for the tunes, admission is free but if you're looking to taste an array of whisky, you must purchase tickets.

Detroit Water Lantern Festival



Saturday 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Lake St. Clair MetroPark at 31300 Metro Parkway in Harrison Township

As the sun sets on Saturday, you can help Lake St. Clair Metropark shine during the Detroit Water Lantern Festival. The event joins together connections of hope, love, healing and peace. Food, games, music and activities will also keep you entertained.

Dragon on the Lake Festival



Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Downtown Lake Orion

You can have water fun at the Dragon on the Lake Festival in Lake Orion. Dragon Boat Races, an art fair, a chalk art fest and live music are bringing fun to the end of summer.

Hazel Park Art Fair



Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Green Acres Park at 620 W. Wooward Heights Boulevard in Hazel Park

Back at Green Acres Park is the Hazel Park Art Fair. From new artists to more experienced ones, about 100 artist vendors will showcase their paintings, jewelry, photography and more. You can also enjoy art demonstrations, aerial performances, food and drinks during the festival.

Novi Taco Fest



Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.

44275 W. 12 Mile Road in the lots near Chuck E. Cheese

You can eat heaps of tacos all weekend at the Novi Taco Fest. About 40 taco trucks will serve endless tacos — mild and spicy — while you enjoy live music and entertainment. You can also watch lucha libre wrestling, play yard games, dance and participate in a hot pepper eating contest.

Our Lady of the Scapular Polish Festival

