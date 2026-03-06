DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Whether you're a die-hard sneakerhead or just looking for something unique to check out, Detroit is about to host one of its biggest gatherings for kicks and culture on Saturday.

Watch Jeffrey's report below

Detroit set to host one of the biggest sneaker exchanges in the country

WXYZ

“This is easily going to be our biggest event yet. We have so many people in the city pulling up," said Jake Schreier, one of the founders of the exchange.

Schreier, who co-owns Shop MSXC with his best friend, Kyle Scofield, said more than 10 years ago, these Michiganders would do their shoe wars online. But he said it was time for more; he brought together all these peeps, taking a peek at these sneaks in 2013. Back then, the event held 40 vendors and maybe a couple hundred sneakerheads.

“Special guests, all the local rappers, athletes, everyone comes out," Schreier said.

There were lines of people out the door searching for a special look. He said part of the hook is that the shoes are both fashionable and collectible, where buy, sell, and trade is the name of the game.

He told me that a fortune can be made.

“I know guys who have met at the event and made millions of dollars together. The possibilities are endless," Schreier said.

There will be more than 20,000 shoes at the exchange. The price tag on some of this swagger, will surely stagger.

WXYZ

These niche Nike SBs? There's less than 50 in the world, and this pair is selling for $50,000.

“That shows 10 years ago if you held onto it, you 10 times your money, if not more, depending on who is trying to buy it," Schreier said.

The shelves will be stocked, with 150 vendors intending to pull the shoe that's meant for you.

WXYZ

Kyle Scofield is co-owners with Schreier, who got into the business when he was a kid, as a vendor in 2013 at the first shoe exchange.

"The shoes are the first thing I pick when I get dressed every day," Scofield said. “It’s pretty surreal, because I get to do it with Jake, too, who’s my best friend. So, that’s cool.”

And it's not all about making a profit with the best outfit.

“It’s like one big family. There are 5-year-olds to 75-year-olds, and up, who are all interested in the same thing. It’s like one big family," Scofield said.

You can lace up and head to Huntington Place on Saturday, March 7, from 12-7 p.m. Tickets are $30/person.

Where Your Voice Matters