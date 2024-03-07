Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade, Michigan Golf Show and comedy among weekend events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If this weather has you feeling lucky and itching for something to do, you’ll have plenty to keep you entertained. The Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade is happening, and there are opportunities to make maple syrup this weekend.

Here are 7 Things to do in the D:

Bill Burr



Sunday 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

There are opportunities to check out some comedy shows. Bill Burr will be at little Caesars Arena Sunday evening with his “Bill Burr Live” show.

Detroit St. Patrick's Parade



Sunday 1 p.m.

Michigan Avenue in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood

It’s not every year that the green of the Irish and the green brought on by the spring weather debut at the same time. Lucky for you, the Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade is this Sunday. Make sure you get there plenty early because parking fills up fast. The route is on the parade's website.

Family Workshop: Maple Syrup



Saturday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Edsel and Eleanor Ford House at 1100 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores

Have you ever wondered how maple syrup is made? Well this Saturday, your whole family can take a workshop to learn all the sticky secrets. Discover the magic of maple syrup-making at Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores. Make sure to dress for an outdoor adventure.

Maplefest



Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MSU Tollagate Farm at 28115 Meadowbrook Road in Novi

You can experience all things sap and maple syrup during Maplefest at the MSU Tollgate Farm in Novi. In addition to tapping trees, you can also participate in maple-themed activities, go on a wagon ride and enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes. You must register for a time slot.

Michigan Golf Show



Friday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi

Surely this heat wave has you just itching to hit the links. Well you can scratch that itch this Friday through Sunday at the Michigan Golf Show at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. The show highlights hundreds of exhibitors with great deals to kick off the golf season.

Red Carpet Film Scores



Friday 10:45 a.m. and 8 p.m., Saturday 8 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m.

Orchestra Hall at 3711 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Alright film fans: a unique performance is happening at Orchestra Hall. The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is performing its “Red Carpet Film Scores," bringing you music from some of the classics. You’ll hear music from films like “Superman,” “The Godfather” and “James Bond.”

We Them Ones Comedy Tour



Saturday 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue

Mike Epps is back in Detroit hosting another comedy show. The “We Them One’s Comedy Tour” has a lineup of comedians like DC Young Fly and DeRay Davis. There are two shows on Saturday, and they’ll return in May for a third show.

