Detroit Tigers Opening Day and Tailgate Party, Bad Bunny among weekend events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The weather might be indecisive, but the Detroit Tigers season has officially begun. Their home openers is this weekend. You can also celebrate the city of Detroit at All Things Detroit Day.

Bad Bunny's “Most Wanted Tour” will be at Little Caesars Arena. Here are 7 Things to do in the D:

All Things Detroit Day



Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eastern Market Sheds 3, 4 and 5 at 2934 Russell Street in Detroit

You can celebrate All Things Detroit Day this Sunday at Eastern Market. The event connects the public with small business owners, artisans, entertainers and food makers. Plus, DJs will be playing live sets throughout the day. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Bad Bunny



Saturday 8 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Latin music superstar Bad Bunny will be in town this weekend. The Puerto Rican rapper is bringing his “Most Wanted Tour” to Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit International Festival of Animation



Saturday 8 p.m.

Senate Theater at 6426 Michigan Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit International Festival of Animation returns to the Senate Theater Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. A 99-minute mix of short displays will showcase works from local and international animators. Tickets are $10.

Detroit Red Wings and Michigan Panthers



Red Wings Friday 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.; Panthers

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit; Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings are at Little Caesars Arena Friday against the New York Rangers and Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres. The Michigan Panthers take on the Birmingham Stallions Sunday at Ford Field.

Detroit Tigers Home Opener and Tailgate Party



Friday; game 1:05 p.m., tailgate 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comerica Park at 2100 Woodard Avenue in Detroit; Grand Circus Park on Witherell Street in Detroit

Mother Nature won’t tell you that we’re on our way toward warmer days. But baseball returns to Detroit as the Tigers home opener is this Friday. The Tigers take on the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park. Plus, you can celebrate with the Opening Day Tailgate Party at Grand Circus Park. Entry to the tailgate is free for everyone.

Museums on Us



Saturday and Sunday

Participating museums

Are you a Bank of America or Merrill cardholder? If so, you can take advantage of an opportunity to get into some museums for free. Participating museums include the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Arab American National Museum, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Michigan Science Center and Motown Museum. This program is being offered the first weekend of every month.

Royal Oak Bourbon Fest



Saturday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Royal Oak Farmers Market at 316 E. Eleven Mile Road in Royal Oak

If you’re a fan of the darker, more complex flavors of bourbon, you’ll want to act fast and grab your tickets to the Royal Oak Bourbon Fest on Saturday. The festival features over 200 whiskeys and bourbons, but you’ll also be able to find beer, wine and non-alcoholic options. Plus, there will be food trucks and live music. Tickets start at $10.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.