Holiday shopping event, Run of the Dead and Peppa Pig happening this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend, we’re turning the corner from Halloween to holiday-themed events.

You can support small local businesses with some holiday shopping and visit America's largest snowmobile show. Peppa Pig is having a Sing-Along Party, and Dia de los Muertos is being celebrated in Southwest Detroit.

Here are seven things to do in the D:

All Things Detroit: Holiday Shopping Experience



Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eastern Market Sheds 3, 4 and 5 in Detroit on Russell Street between Mack Avenue in Gratiot Avenue

November might just be beginning, but it’s time to start thinking about the holidays. You can patronize hundreds of small local businesses at the All Things Detroit Holiday Shopping Experience. And come hungry because it’s also a food truck rally with local businesses.

Detroit sports



Detroit Red Wings Saturday 7 p.m.; Detroit Pistons Sunday at 3 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Red Wings take on the Boston Bruins at home Saturday. The Pistons go head to head against the Phoenix Suns Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin



Friday 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin are joining forces Friday night for “The Trilogy Tour.” They’ll share the stage for three unique headlining sets from each artist.

Peppa Pig's Sing-Along Party



Sunday 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Fisher Theatre at 3011 W. Grand Boulevard in Detroit

Parents listen up because chances are good your little ones love Peppa Pig. This Sunday, Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig are throwing a Sing Along Party at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit.

Run of the Dead



Saturday 7 a.m. to noon

Patton Park Recreation Center at 2301 Woodmere Street in Detroit

If you’re looking to support the arts and get in a little healthy competition, check out the 2023 Run of the Dead in Detroit this Saturday. It’s a fundraiser for the Center of Music and Performing Arts Southwest, or COMPAS. There are 5K and 10K run options and it celebrates Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Participants are encouraged to celebrate by bringing photos of their ancestors to add to an artist-created altar.

Snowmobile USA Show



Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi

It’s time to start thinking about those winter sports. Fortunately, America’s largest snowmobile show is at the Suburban Collection Showplace all weekend. You’ll be able to see all the 2024 model snowmobiles, ATVs and UTVs on display along with clothing, parts and accessories.

