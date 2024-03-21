Marche du Nain Rouge, Spring Bash among weekend events in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s now officially spring and if you’ve been hibernating, it’s time to get out and about. From festivals to concerts, there's plenty to do this weekend.

Here are 7 Things to do in the D:

Backyard, Pool & Spa Show



Friday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi

You may be thinking of the outdoor projects you have at home. Well lucky for you, the Backyard, Pool & Spa Show returns to Suburban Collection Showplace all weekend. From pools to decks to landscaping, experts will have you covered.

Marche du Nain Rouge



Sunday at noon

Canfield Street and 2nd Avenue in Midtown Detroit

Bring your sense of humor and Detroit pride this Sunday to the Marche du Nain Rouge party and parade. The Nain Rouge is Detroit’s legendary harbinger of doom, a demonic red dwarf that is driven away during the event, restoring peace and heralding in the start of spring. There’s also a party before and after the parade at the Detroit Shipping Company.

Michigan Sneaker XChange



Saturday noon to 7 p.m.

Huntington Place at 1 Washington Boulevard in Detroit

Are you a sneakerhead or looking to trade streetwear? If so, the Michigan Sneaker XChange is back at Huntington Place on Saturday. You can buy, sell, trade and check out over 20,000 items. There will also be giveaways and special guests.

Motor City Blues Festival



Saturday 7 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

If you’re looking for some musical storytelling filled with stark emotion, look no further than the Motor City Blues Festival this Saturday. The festival features performance by Tucka, King George, Pokey Bear, Theodis Ealey, J-Wonn and West Love.

Olivia Rodrigo



Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Olivia Rodrigo will be in town this Saturday performing her “GUTS world tour” at Little Caesars Arena. Chappell Roan is a special guest.

Spring Bash



Saturday noon to 2 p.m.

UWM Sports Complex at 867 S. Boulevard E. in Pontiac

You can kick off the season at the Spring Bash in Pontiac. There will be activities like bounce houses, face painting, an egg hunt, music and food trucks. You must register to attend the event.

United We Brunch



Saturday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Norwood at 6531 Woodward Avenue

We all love a good brunch, but there are just so many places to try. This Saturday, United We Brunch is bringing together a group of the city’s finest brunch spots all in one place.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.