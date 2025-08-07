MANCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Manchester Community Fair is underway, bringing rides, competitions, and family fun to a uniquely compact venue.

Michigan's biggest little fair packs big entertainment into small space

The fair kicked off with a tractor pull competition, one of the oldest events at the Manchester Community Fair.

"Motor, strength, traction, you gotta match your traction to your horsepower," said Darryl Kueblar, Manchester Fair Vice President.

While most county fairs sprawl across 75 to 100 acres, Manchester's fair operates on just 7 acres, earning its nickname as "Michigan's biggest little fair."

WXYZ

"We're the biggest little fair in Michigan," said Angie Fuller, Manchester Community Fair President.

Despite the space constraints, organizers manage to fit rides, food vendors, show arenas, competition spaces, and animal exhibits into the compact Alumni Memorial Field.

Fuller is one of many unpaid volunteers who work year-round to organize the event.

"We're already planning for next year," Fuller said. "I mean it's rewarding, everybody's happy, it's fun to come here, it's not work."

The fair features traditional attractions including a demolition derby on Friday and a rodeo on Saturday.

WXYZ

For 15-year-old Anna Duvall, the fair has been a lifelong tradition. She's been competing in the lamb and steer show since she was 9.

"It's a lot of fun, you get really attached to your animals working with them every single day," Duvall said.

"You will take them out to the ring over there, and we'll just walk them around, brace them, set their legs up, the judge will come and pick," she explained.

WXYZ

Ten-year-old Russell was busy preparing his rabbit for the judging competition, carefully grooming his pet.

"Right now I'm getting all the extra hair off, so he looks better when I show it," Russell said.

This 80th edition of the Manchester Fair runs through Saturday, with special promotions available.

"Friday the first 150 people will get a $5 off wristband," Fuller said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

