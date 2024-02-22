Monster Jam, Great Lakes Comic Convention among weekend events in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There’s a change in the air and you’re going to want to take advantage of the warmer weather. Monster Jam, Blake Shelton and The Great Lakes Comic Convention are some events happening this weekend.

Here are 7 Things to do in the D:

Blake Shelton



Friday 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Blake Shelton will be performing in Detroit this weekend. The country music star is bringing the second leg of his “Back To The Honky Tonk Tour” to Little Caesars Arena Friday.

Detroit Red Wings and Pistons



Saturday noon and 8 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Both the Detroit Pistons and Red Wings have games at home on Saturday. The Red Wings host the St. Louis Blues at noon. And the Pistons play the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m.

Lunar New Year at Valade Park



Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Robert C. Valade Park at 2670 Atwater Street in Detroit

Happy New Year! Yes, one passed at the beginning of January but now, we’re talking about Lunar New Year. And you’re in luck because they’re throwing a celebration at Valade Park this weekend. Festivities take place Friday through Sunday and include arts and crafts, dancing and lots of food.

Monster Jam



Saturday 5 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

There’s going to be some major crushing and revving of engines this Saturday and Sunday as Monster Jam takes over Ford Field. See all your favorite trucks and best drivers. There’s a pre-event family barbecue.

On the Shoulders of Giants: Celebrating Black History



Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Detroit Historical Museum at 5401 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Historical Museum is celebrating Detroit’s Black history. On Saturday, you can catch a discussion about civil engineer Cornelius Henderson, who played an important role in constructing the Ambassador Bridge in the 1920s. There will also be a jazz performance and a marketplace to shop local.

"On Your Feet!"



Saturday 2:30 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

A musical at the Fox Theatre will tell the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan. The Grammy-award winning husband and wife helped pave the way for other Latin artists. The score includes songs like “Conga,” “Rhythm is Gonna Get You” and “1-2-3.”

The Great Lakes Comic Convention

