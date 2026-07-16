Organizers expecting 400,000 visitors, nearly 1,000 artists for 2026 Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — One of Michigan's biggest summer traditions is back this weekend. The Ann Arbor art fair is expected to draw more than 400,000 visitors to downtown Ann Arbor. The three-day event features nearly 1,000 artists, live music and interactive art experiences.

More than 30 city blocks will be filled with creativity, but the wildfire smoke is a concern if you're going to be outside. The art fair iis adjusting their plans in response; an air-conditioned shuttle service is running from Briarwood Mall and Huron Hugh School directly to the fair.

The cost is $9 and once you're there, you can take advantage of the additional water stations and misting zone boxes.

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"You come here, you're here for the art, you're here for the restaurants and the merchants, but there's also entertainment as well," said Ann Arbor mayor Christopher Taylor.

Watch our interview from the 5 a.m. with Ann Arbor mayor Christopher Taylor on the fair's impact on the city