Santa, holiday concerts and MSU basketball coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There’s still time to get in some holiday cheer while also checking items off your shopping list. You can also attend holiday concerts and a musical.

Sporting events are also happening in Detroit. Here are 7 things to do in the D:

1001 Winter Wonders with Santa



Thursdays and Fridays 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays noon to 4 p.m.

1001 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

We’re only a couple weekends away from Christmas and if you haven’t seen Santa yet, there’s still time. The jolly old elf is at 1001 Woodward Avenue, right next to Campus Martius Park.

Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos



Saturday 8:15 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

The Detroit Lions are back home on Saturday to take on the Denver Broncos. Fans are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys to benefit Toys for Tots. If you get there early, you could go home with a Detroit Lions 90 seasons ornament.

Farmington Chorus Concert



Friday 8 p.m. and Saturday 4 p.m.

The Hawk community center at 29995 W. 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills

The Farmington Chorus is warming up for its "There's a Song in the Air" holiday concerts this weekend at The Hawk in Farmington Hills.

Mannhein Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis



Sunday 6:30 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

If you’re looking to fill your ears and heart with holiday music, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis is bringing your favorite classics to the Fox Theatre. You can take in the signature sound and see multimedia effects during the Sunday evening show.

Michigan Makers Holiday Craft Fair



Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi

What better way to say happy holidays from Michigan than something from Michigan for the holidays. Lucky for you, the Michigan Makers Holiday Craft fair is this weekend.

Michigan State vs. Baylor men's basketball



Saturday 2 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Michigan State men’s basketball will play Baylor on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. The teams are battling in the Continental Tire Motor City Invitational.

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" the musical



Friday 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Fisher Theatre at 3011 W. Grand River Avenue in Detroit

You can see Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on stage at the Fisher Theatre. Broadway in Detroit is performing a musical of the beloved classic both Friday and Saturday. You’ll see your favorite characters like Santa, Mrs. Clause and Hermey the Elf.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.